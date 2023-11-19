Pressing powerplay: How first 10 overs, batting or bowling, could decide World Cup 2023 final?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Australia players during World Cup 2023.

Two fierce rivals, two great quality sides - India and Australia will give it their all for the ultimate glory when they meet each other in the final of World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's brigade and Pat Cummins' men are arguably the most deserving teams to have reached the title clash and now they stand one step short of what can be the biggest achievement of their careers. But this 100-over contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium can well be decided in the 20 overs of the two powerplay on either side of the two innings.

On one side it is Team India, which is the best team in this tournament. On the other, it is Australia, the side which is best in the history of the tournament. India, the team with 10 back-to-back wins, is already having its best-ever World Cup campaign. Team Australia, with 8 in 10, has bounced back after those two losses in the World Cup. They now gun for the greatest glory and the deciding factor can well be the powerplay overs.

India and Australian kings of powerplay

India and Australia are the Kings in the batting powerplay. Both the teams have scored huge amounts of runs in the first 10 overs, thanks to some brilliant hitting by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Travis Head and David Warner.

The Indians have scored 687 runs in the first 10 overs and have the best run rate - 6.87 in it. The Aussies are not much behind, having amassed 655 runs at 6.55.

India ahead in powerplay bowling, Aussies right behind

India is the best team while bowling in the powerplay too. They are the second-highest wicket-taking team in the tournament - 21 but have the best economy rate by far - 4.34. Aussies have not taken many wickets in the powerplay, a major concern for them. But they have bowled miserly in the first 10 overs and have the second-best economy behind India - 4.75. Should Aussies get anything like they did in the game against South Africa, this phase will be one to watch out for.

These numbers are due to spectacular performances from Rohit Sharma and Tarvis Head, who have struck at a massive strike rate. Head has the best strike rate in powerplay - 137.97 in five innings (minimum five innings), while Rohit has the next best in this filter - 133.08 in 10 innings.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood are the torch-bearers in the first powerplay. Bumrah has the best economy in this phase - a jaw-dropping 3.13 in 10 innings (in minimum 5 innings). Hazlewood follows him closely with an economy of 3.90 in 10 innings. It looks like a battle of powerplays when these two clash at the Ahmedabad Stadium. Both these are strong in this phase of the game (even though Australia have less wickets) but this can potentially decide who will lift the trophy in the night.

