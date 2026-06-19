Prema Rawat replaces Shreyanka Patil in India squad after latter's ankle ligament injury

New Delhi:

India women are all set to kick off their ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on South Africa. The two sides are slated to meet in Manchester on June 21, and ahead of the game, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced the replacement of the injured Shreyanka Patil.

It is worth noting that Shreyanka sustained an injury to her ankle ligament in the Indian team’s last game against the Netherlands. She was carried off the field on a stretcher and has been ruled out of the tournament. As her replacement, 24-year-old Prema Rawat has been added to the squad.

This is the first national team call-up for Prema Rawat. She has played for the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL (Women’s Premier League) and was also a part of the India A side that is in England for the white ball series that is slated to kick off on June 20.

As for her numbers, in the 6 matches that Prema Rawat has played in the WPL, she has managed to take three wickets to her name, and it could be interesting to see how she fares for the Women in Blue in the ongoing World Cup.

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India look to maintain winning run against South Africa

Speaking of the ongoing campaign for India, the side is slated to take on South Africa next in an epic showdown. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 21st, and with two wins on the trot, India will be hoping for a third one as they take on South Africa.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on Pakistan and registering a dominant win. Furthermore, the side followed it up with a win against the Netherlands.

On the other hand, South Africa has managed to win against Pakistan but lost the first game of their campaign against Australia. Being one of the sides in world cricket, South Africa will look to give the Indian team a run for their money as an exciting clash in Manchester awaits.

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