Pratika Rawal suffers ugly injury during Bangladesh clash ahead of World Cup semis, BCCI shares update Pratika Rawal picked up an injury during India's last league stage clash against Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Pratika has been a key player for India in the World Cup. Meanwhile, the BCCI shared an update on the opener.

India opener Pratika Rawal suffered an ugly injury during India's clash against Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26. Pratika, who recently equaled the world record for fastest to 1000 ODI runs, fell on the ground during the first innings of the rain-marred contest at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

The incident took place in the 21st over of the rain-curtailed 27-over per-side clash. Pratika ran to her left at deep mid-wicket after Sharmin Akhter swiped Deepti Sharma on the leg side.

Pratika ran over and, as she looked to make a sudden stop, she twisted her ankle after her foot was struck to the ground. The opener was grimacing in pain and had to be taken off the field with the help of the players and the support staff.

BCCI shares update on Pratika

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on Pratika at the end of the first innings. "Update. Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," BCCI wrote in a social media post.

Pratika did not come out to open the innings with Smriti Mandhana as Amanjot Kaur took the willow in her hand to come at the top with the India vice-captain.

Bangladesh had posted 119/9 in the rain-hit 27-over per side clash in Navi Mumbai. The target was revised as per the DLS method and the Women in Blue were asked to chase 126 in the final league stage for the Women in Blue.

India's Playing XI:

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter