Pratika Rawal smashes century, Shree Charani claims four as India beat Zimbabwe to take a 1- 0 series lead

Vadodara:

Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten century and India's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance as the hosts defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the first ODI at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. India completed the chase of 198 runs with 22.5 overs remaining, beginning their three-match series with a convincing victory.

Notably, opener Rawal remained unbeaten on 100 off 96 deliveries, while Shafali Verma provided the finishing thrust with 64 not out from just 33 balls. The result marked India's return to ODI cricket after nearly eight months away from the format and offered a successful start to Smriti Mandhana's tenure as full-time captain.

India's bowling attack had earlier restricted Zimbabwe to 197. N Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud claimed seven wickets between them, preventing the visitors from building on a promising start after electing to bat.

Zimbabwe reached 46 for one during the opening powerplay, with Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano taking advantage of loose deliveries. Gaud had removed opener Loryn Phiri, taking a diving catch off her own bowling after inducing a top-edged pull.

Mupachikwa was dismissed for 25 after struggling against India's spinners, while Beloved Biza offered resistance in the middle order. She scored a half-century, becoming the second-youngest woman, at 17 years and 291 days, to register an ODI fifty against India, behind England's Sarah Taylor.

Michelle Mavunga briefly accelerated Zimbabwe's innings with 29 from 23 balls, but Charani ended her stay with Kalita taking the catch at long-on. Biza was later dismissed by Gaud as Zimbabwe's innings came to an end.

India openers added 94-run stands

In reply, Rawal and Mandhana added 94 for the opening wicket. Mandhana eventually departed for 32 runs off 34 balls as Olinder Chare got the better of the new Indian skipper.

Shafali then shifted the tempo. She reached her fifty in 29 balls and attacked Chare for 43 runs off 19 deliveries. Her aggressive approach eased the pressure on Rawal, who reached her third ODI century before Shafali sealed the win with a lofted shot against Nyasha Gwanzura.

With that, India, the reigning ODI world champions, began their campaign with a commanding performance across both innings.

Also Read:

Kumar Kushagra replaces Ishan Kishan in India squad for 2nd T20I vs NZ - Why BCCI made late change?