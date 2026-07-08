Pratika Rawal ruled out of India's historic Test against England at Lord's, BCCI names replacement

New Delhi:

India blow for the Indian women's team, opening batter Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off Test against England women at the iconic Lord's, which will mark the first-ever women's Test at the Home of Cricket. Rawal was in line to add to her maiden Test cap, which she achieved during a Test against Australia earlier in March at the WACA.

However, a recent setback rules her out of the Lord's Test, with Priya Punia named her replacement for the one-off match that will be played from July 10 to 13, coach Amol Muzumdar revealed on Wednesday, July 8. Pratika wasn't picked in India's T20 World Cup squad and is yet to make her T20I debut, but would have hoped to feature in the Lord's Test after playing in two of the three One-dayers for India A in England.

More to follow...