Pratika Rawal reflects on injury that ruled her out of World Cup final vs South Africa Pratika Rawal, one of India’s fastest-rising ODI batters, saw her World Cup campaign cut short by an ankle fracture but remains focused on recovery. After a record start and a key century vs New Zealand, she says she’s determined to return “much stronger.”

Pratika Rawal’s rise in international cricket has been swift, decisive and shaped by a sense of control that has defined her journey since her teenage years. The 25-year-old opener, who once chose cricket over a promising future in basketball, has quickly become one of India’s most dependable top-order batters.

Rawal burst onto the scene in December last year during India’s home series against West Indies, and in less than a year, she has already placed herself among the fastest-growing names in the women’s game. Her rapid accumulation of 1000 ODI runs in just 23 innings placed her alongside Australia’s Lindsay Reeler as the joint-fastest to reach the milestone.

Her partnership with Smriti Mandhana has been equally impactful. In just 23 outings, the pair has compiled 1799 runs, placing them fifth among the most productive opening combinations in women’s cricket history. Among those elite duos, the Indian pair holds the highest average, a reflection of their consistency and synergy at the top.

The recent World Cup, however, brought contrasting emotions for the young batter. While her early outings were subdued, she found her moment in a crucial chase against New Zealand, crafting a match-winning 122 that carried India into the knockout stage. It was a controlled, resilient innings that earned widespread appreciation.

But her tournament took a sudden turn when a slip on a damp outfield in Navi Mumbai left her with a fractured ankle, ending her campaign prematurely. Rawal recalled the moment with characteristic candour.

“I am not a person who shows much emotion. I screamed. Harleen Deol, who was at long-on, knew something was wrong as I do not usually show pain. I stood up because I don’t like going out on a stretcher, that’s just me. I walked into the dressing room, and my only concern was when I could go to bat!” Pratika told SportStar.

Even from the sidelines, she remained present in India’s campaign. When the team sealed its maiden World Cup title, Mandhana ensured Rawal was part of the celebrations, wheeling her out to the centre as the squad rejoiced.

Reflecting on the injury setback, Rawal said, “These things can happen to any player. It’s a part of sport. This isn’t in my control. The only thing I could do was nurse my ankle properly. I began calculating how long it would take me to get back on the field. It was all about what to do next. All the emotions I didn’t show, my dad did. I ended up having to calm him down then.”