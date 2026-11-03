Pratika Rawal opens up on her heartbreaking injury during ODI World Cup, reflects on her comeback

Star India batter Pratika Rawal has come forward and talked about the heartbreaking injury that she suffered at the ODI World Cup 2025. It is worth noting that Pratika Rawal injured herself during the clash against Bangladesh in the tournament and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after playing some decent cricket.

She came forward and talked about the incident and revealed that she knew that something was instantly wrong the moment she fell down. She also opened up on how she was determined to walk off the ground and did not want to go out on a stretcher.

She also opened up on how her family was worried, looking at her from the stands and tried to contact her after her injury as well.

"When I fell down during the match against Bangladesh, I knew something was wrong. I'm very aware of my body, and the impact didn't feel right. I didn't want to leave on a stretcher, so I was determined to walk, even if I had to limp. After reaching the dressing room, I informed our Head of Sports Science and Medicine, and the X-ray confirmed a fracture, which meant my World Cup was over,” Pratika Rawal told JioStar.

Shafali Verma reflected on being called up to the national team

With Pratika Rawal being ruled out of the remainder of the ODI World Cup, star batter Shafali Verma was called in as her injury replacement midway through the tournament. Shafali Verma went on to play a crucial part in the Indian team’s title charge as the side defeated South Africa to lift the title. Shafali Verma talked about how she was playing domestic cricket when she got the call-up.

"I was representing Haryana in a state-level match when the national team manager suddenly called to inform me that I had been selected for the remaining matches of the World Cup. I couldn't believe it, as I had been away from social media and wasn't even following the tournament, having focused entirely on my own game. I felt all the hard work I had put in over the past year was finally paying off,” Shafali Verma said.

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