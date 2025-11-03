Pratika Rawal gets up from wheelchair to dance with Indian team after historic World Cup triumph: Watch Pratika Rawal got injured in the World Cup due to an ankle and knee injury during the game against Bangladesh. She got ruled out and Shafali Verma replaced her for the knockouts and the latter played a massive role in the final to score 87 runs and pick two wickets.

Navi Mumbai:

India created history today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win the Women's World Cup for the first time. There was elation in the Indian camp as Harmanpreet Kaur plucked a fantastic catch running backward to dismiss Nadine de Klerk and it didn't take much time for the injured Pratika Rawal to come out on the wheelchair to celebrate with the team.

She was so happy that she got up from her wheelchair to dance with the Indian team members and congratulated each one of them for the superb show in the final of the World Cup. Later she again sat down on the wheelchair to give an emotional interview and exclaimed that this was a special moment not only for the team but also for Indian cricket.

