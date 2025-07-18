Pratika Rawal fined, England penalised for slow over rate in first ODI India opener Pratika Rawal has been handed a 10% fine following an avoidable physical contact with England players. On the other hand, the home team was penalised for maintaining a slow over rate in the first ODI against India.

Southampton :

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England saw both teams hit with sanctions for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Opener Pratika Rawal was handed a 10 per cent fine of her match fee after being found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to "inappropriate physical contact with a player, umpire, match referee or any other person during an international match."

Notably, the 22-year-old batter was involved in two separate incidents. During the 18th over of India's innings, she made avoidable physical contact with England pacer Lauren Filer while attempting a single. Just an over later, after being dismissed, Rawal made similar contact with spinner Sophie Ecclestone while walking off the field. Though no injuries occurred, the umpiring panel deemed both instances unnecessary and avoidable.

Alongside the fine, Rawal received one demerit point, her first within a 24-month period. The player accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, avoiding the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.

England, on the other hand, were penalised for maintaining a slow over rate, finishing one over short of the required target despite allowances for time delays. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, teams are fined five per cent of their match fee per over short, resulting in a collective five per cent deduction for the English side. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the sanction on behalf of the team.

India reign supreme in first ODI

Despite the disciplinary issues, the match itself was a gripping affair. England posted a respectable total of 258/6, thanks to a fluent 83 from opener Sophia Dunkley and a steady half-century from Alice Davidson-Richards. In response, India’s chase wobbled at 124/4, but an unbeaten 62 from Deepti Sharma and key contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues (48), Amanjot Kaur (20*), and Richa Ghosh (10) ensured a narrow but deserved victory for the visitors.