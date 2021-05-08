Image Source : TWITTER/PRASIDH43 Prasidh Krishna tests positive for COVID-19; fourth player from KKR to contract virus

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth player from the franchise to contract the virus. It is understood that Krishna tested positive after arriving in Bengaluru.

The fast bowler is one of the four standby players named in the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship final and the five-Test series against England.

Earlier this week, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were among the first positive cases in the IPL 2021 bio-secure bubble, which eventually led to the postponement of the tournament.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is also included in the Test squad (subject to fitness clearance), tested positive later in the week, with Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings' Mike Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji, who are the members of coaching staff, also returned a positive test for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert also tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Seifert will be quarantining in Chennai.

Krishna made his debut for Indian team earlier this year during the ODI series against England. He played in all of three ODIs in the series, taking six wickets.

He is named a standby player for the three-month-long tour of England alongside fellow pacer Avesh Khan, batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran and left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla.