Prasidh Krishna ruled out of upcoming New Zealand ODIs due to hamstring injury; Check details

In a major blow to the Indian team, star pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI matches against New Zealand after failing to recover in time from his hamstring injury. It is interesting to note that the Indian team is set to take on New Zealand across five ODI matches after the conclusion of the T20I series.

A BCCI source told PTI that Prasidh Krishna will be missing the ODI series, and according to reports, Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is slated to replace Krishna in the squad for the series. It is worth noting that Prasidh Krishna pulled his hamstring during the ODI series against the West Indies and has been on his way to recover since then.

"Prasidh is recovering well, and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2. In any case, the team management as well as national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for Tests where he is required more than ODIs," a BCCI source told PTI.

India put forth brilliant showing in T20I series

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has been in brilliant form in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The side has been unbeaten on their tour to New Zealand so far, having won all three matches of the series and putting forth some brilliant performances.

The side took on the Black Caps in the third T20I of the series in Wellington last. Bowling first, the Indian team conceded a total of 198 runs in the first innings of the game, and chasing down the target, it was the performance of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that stood out.

Where Vaibhav amassed 45 runs to his name in 19 deliveries, Abhishek scored 113 runs in 38 deliveries, taking India towards the finish line as the side chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, winning the game by six wickets and clinching the series in the process as well.

With inputs from PTI

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