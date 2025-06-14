Prasidh Krishna highlights importance of 'game time' before England series after successful IPL 2025 Prasidh is happy that the team is having game time before the Test series against England. "(You have to) make sure you are focussed when your chance is coming. But you can't really be focused for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside, so you make sure you have a bit of fun," he said.

New Delhi:

With the start of the five-match Test series against England a little away, the Indian team has been gearing up for the crucial assignment with an intra-squad game against India A. Several Test series-bound players were not in the A squad for the practice games against England Lions, and this four-day game stands as the only chance for them to get into the Test groove after the two-month-long IPL.

Prasidh Krishna, who was breathing fire in the Indian cash-rich league with his impressively disciplined bowling, has highlighted the importance of getting the crucial game time ahead of the series, which gets underway on June 20.

He is now happy that the team is having game time before the Test series against England. "(You have to) make sure you are focussed when your chance is coming. But you can't really be focused for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside, so you make sure you have a bit of fun.

"When you know you can sense a situation, you make sure you support your team in particular situations, making sure you are being switched on because anything can happen in the game, that's the beauty of cricket in itself.

"I think all of us are experienced to know when you must switch on and switch off," Prasidh told BCCI TV.

One of Gujarat Titans' most influential players in the last IPL, Prasidh said the game time in the UK before the big Test series will benefit the team immensely, as players from different franchises and state sides converge for a common cause with the Indian team.

"It's really important for all of us to get this game time because some of them are coming from the 'A' game. Getting some time on the field is really important. That's what has happened today as well.

"Looks like a good, nice, hard pitch. Bowlers have been in the game all throughout, and have been bowling some really good spells. Batsmen also showed some character. It's always good when you are competing against each other as well.

"All of us are excited and enjoying what's happening. All of us are getting together after a while, so a lot of memories, a lot of cricket each one has played with different teams, coming here, have spent a lot of time before just try and make sure you keep the environment light," he said after the opening day's play on Friday.