The Indian team continued the second Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at Hagley Oval for the clash in Christchurch, and the visitors posted a total of 246 runs in the first innings of the game with the bat, trailing New Zealand by 110 runs as the game progressed into the second innings.

It is worth noting that as India came out to bowl, Prasidh Krishna replaced pacer Akash Deep in the second innings. Notably, Akash Deep sustained multiple blows to his helmet while batting in the first innings, and as a result, he sustained a concussion, which saw Krishna come in as his replacement.

After India was reduced to a score of 116/6 by the end of day 2, Akash Deep looked promising with the bat in the latter stages of the third day, as he scored 29 runs to his name in 52 deliveries, building a decent partnership alongside Dhruv Jurel.

With New Zealand leading by 110 runs going into the second innings, it could be interesting to see how the side fares with the bat as the hosts will look to post a massive target for the Indian team to chase down.

Akash Deep was exceptional for India in the first innings

It is interesting to note that Akash Deep was the best performer for the Indian team with the ball. As New Zealand came out to bat and posted a total of 356 runs in the first innings, Akash Deep was the only saving grace for India with the ball.

Bowling 31.3 overs in the first innings, Akash Deep conceded 99 runs and took five wickets to his name. His spell was crucial to the Indian team, limiting New Zealand to 356 runs, or it could have gotten much worse for the visitors.

Furthermore, while India hoped for a similar showing with the bat, the side crumbled under pressure as they were bundled out for 246. The side will hope for an improved showing in the second innings, but with Akash Deep out of the running, India will have a new task at hand.

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