Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj replicate 56-year-old record for India in 5th Test vs England Mohammed Siraj might have won the player of the match award for his heroics at the Oval for India. But Prasidh Krishna also played a perfect supporting role for him, accounting for eight wickets. They replicated a 56-year-old record for India together. Know more about the record

Mohammed Siraj was not the only hero for India in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Prasidh Krishna played the perfect supporting role and picked key wickets when the team needed them the most, especially in the second innings. He picked up eight wickets in the Test match, making amends for the poor show in the first two matches of the series, after which he was dropped. Siraj and Krishna shared as many as 17 wickets between them out of 19 (Chris Woakes didn't bat in the first innings) and replicated a 56-year-old record for India.

The Siraj-Prasidh duo became only the second pair of Indian bowlers to take four or more wickets in both innings of a Test match. Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna did it against Australia in Delhi way back in 1969. The duo had then picked 18 wickets together to blow away the Aussies as India won the game by seven wickets despite conceding a 73-run lead in the first innings. Bedi and Prasanna picked up four wickets each in the first innings and then accounted for a five-wicket haul each in the second.

Similarly, Krishna and Siraj shared eight wickets between them equally in the first innings to castle England for 247, and then the latter picked up a stunning five-wicket haul in the second while Krishna accounted for a four-fer again to seal India's stunning win by six runs at the Oval.

Krishna - The Unsung Hero of the Oval for India

While Mohammed Siraj deserves all the praise coming his way for his relentless bowling right through the series and especially in the fifth Test, Prasidh Krishna's efforts went under the radar for the visitors. The man ran in hard in the entire Test match to send down a total of 43 overs and picked up key wickets, especially of Joe Root and Ben Duckett in the second innings. After the kind of hammering he received in the first two Test matches, this is certainly a brilliant comeback from the fast bowler to account for eight scalps.

