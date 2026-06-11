Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma's half-centuries couldn't save India vs Afghanistan A

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka:

Afghanistan A defeated India A by the DLS method in a rain-affected game in Dambulla. A strong batting effort had earlier lifted India A to a formidable total, but interruptions caused by the weather eventually tilted the contest in Afghanistan A's favour.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again provided early momentum at the top of the order. The 15-year-old immediately found gaps on the offside and raced away with a series of boundaries, helping India A reach the 50-run mark inside five overs. Most of his scoring came through point and cover, where he repeatedly punished anything short or wide. His entertaining stay ended on 44 from 22 deliveries when Abdollah Ahmadzai found an edge through to the keeper.

Prabhsimran Singh then took charge of the innings. While his opening partner played the aggressor's role, Prabhsimran steadily built his innings before accelerating through the middle overs. He brought up a half-century from 39 balls and continued to dominate the off-side field with a range of drives. Alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, he added a rapid partnership that pushed India A into a commanding position. His innings eventually ended on 84 after a failed paddle-scoop attempt resulted in a catch behind the stumps.

Gaikwad, coming off a century in the previous game, adopted a more measured approach. He rotated strike efficiently and allowed Prabhsimran to dictate the tempo before reaching another half-century. After Prabhsimran's departure, captain Tilak Varma joined him and the pair ensured there was no slowdown in scoring. Their partnership laid the platform for a strong finish before Gaikwad fell attempting to increase the scoring rate.

Tilak carried on and registered his second successive fifty in the competition. Contributions from Suryansh Shedge and Anukul Roy in the closing stages helped India A post 349 for 9 from 49 overs.

Rain helps Afghanistan seal win

Afghanistan A's revised chase was set at 294 from 38 overs after further rain delayed the start of the second innings. Hassan Eisakhil and captain Imran provided a brisk start, keeping the required scoring rate under control.

India A struggled to create sustained pressure with the ball. Arshad Khan removed Eisakhil after the opener had made a quickfire 34, while Anukul Roy claimed the wicket of Khalid Taniwal. However, Imran and Bahir Shah kept Afghanistan A ahead of the DLS calculations with an unbroken stand. Imran remained unbeaten on 75, while Shah finished on 51 not out before rain and fading light halted play, leaving Afghanistan A four runs ahead on the DLS score and handing them victory.

Also Read: