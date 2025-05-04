Prabhsimran Singh equals KL Rahul, Chris Gayle's historic record, goes past David Miller in IPL Prabhsimran Singh has been the star for Punjab Kings not only in the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but entire season for Punjab Kings. For the first time in his IPL career, the opening batter has scored more than 400 runs.

Dharamsala:

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has been consistent as ever in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday (May 4), he notched up his third consecutive fifty-plus score this season in the game against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With his latest effort, Prabhsimran equalled KL Rahul and Chris Gayle's record of hitting the most consecutive fifty-plus scores as an opener for Punjab Kings.

Rahul was arguably the best opener ever to play for the Punjab franchise as he notched up three consecutive 50+ scores thrice in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Gayle also achieved the feat in 2018 but couldn't do it again. Prabhsimran has become the first PBKS opener after five years to achieve this special feat.

Most consecutive fifty-plus scores by a PBKS opener in IPL

3 - Chris Gayle (2018)

3 - KL Rahul (2018)

3 - KL Rahul (2019)

3 - KL Rahul (2020)

3* - Prabhsimran Singh (2025)

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old also broke David Miller's all-time PBKS record in IPL, smashing his eighth fifty-plus score before turning 25. Miller, who started his IPL career with the Punjab franchise, hit seven fifty-plus before turning 25 years old, while a young Shaun Marsh also crossed the 50-run mark six times. However, Prabhsimran Singh has gone past both the batters in this regard creating a record for the franchise.

Most 50-plus scores for PBKS before turning 25 (IPL)

8* - Prabhsimran Singh

7 - David Miller

6 - Shaun Marsh

As far as the match is concerned, Punjab Kings, after being inserted to bat by LSG, posted a mammoth total of 236 runs in their 20 overs with Prabhsimran Singh smashing 91 runs off 48 balls with six fours and seven sixes to his name. Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh also did well, smashing 45 and 33* runs respectively at a strike rate of 180 and 220.