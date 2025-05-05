Prabhsimran Singh emerges as leading uncapped run-scorer of IPL 2025 amid severe adversity With 437 to his name, Prabhsimrah Singh is the leading run-scorer among uncapped players. He has been terrific for Punjab Kings this season. However, his father is currently going through a severe health problem. His uncle Satwinderpal Singh shares.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh scored 437 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 170.03 in the ongoing IPL 2025. He is the leading run-scorer among uncapped cricketers and seventh overall. The franchise retained only two players ahead of the mega-auction, and Prabhsimran was one of them. He was retained for INR 4 crore and has done tremendously well for the franchise since.

The management gave him the role clarity earlier in the season, and that has helped the cricketer settle down and is now leading from the front, having 91 runs off 48 balls in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. He was adjudged Player of the Match as well. However, not everything is green for the youngster. Prabhsimran’s father is going through dialysis three times a week, and amid that, the 24-year-old has managed to put a smile on his face in this difficult phase.

His uncle from Patiala informed that only Prabhsimran’s batting puts a smile on his dad, Sardar Surjit Singh’s face. Uncle Satwinderpal Singh shared the journey and mentioned what advice Prabhsimrah’s dad shared with the cricketer.

“The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran bat in the IPL. He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother, I can’t see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother,” Satwinder told Times of India.

“Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu (Prabhsimran), he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, ‘khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly)’,” he added.

Punjab are currently second on the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. It happened for the first time in 11 years when the team has breached the 14-points mark in a season.