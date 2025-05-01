Prabhsimran Singh creates history in PBKS vs CSK clash with half-century at Chepauk Punjab Kings rode on a solid start from Prabhsimran Singh in the 191-run chase against CSK. He scored 54 runs off just 36 balls and in the process, created an all-time record in IPL. Meanwhile, with this loss, CSK have become the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2025.

Chennai:

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh played a major role in knocking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (April 30). The opening batter smashed 54 runs off just 36 deliveries with five fours and three sixes as Punjab chased down 191 runs with two balls and four wickets in hand.

With his latest effort, Prabhsimran created an all-time record in IPL, becoming the uncapped player with the most runs in the cash-rich league. He has now scored 1102 runs in his IPL career in 44 innings at an average of 25.04 and a strike rate of 151.79 with one century and six fifties to his name.

The 24-year-old has been playing in the tournament since 2019 and has scored more than 300 in the last three seasons, including the current one. Moreover, the opener has played only for the Punjab Kings in his career so far. As for his record, Prabhsimran Singh went past Manan Vohra who mustered 1083 runs in 51 innings at an average of 22.1 and a strike rate of 130.63.

Vohra featured for four different teams in IPL - PBKS, RCB, RR and LSG and hasn't played in the league since IPL 2023. Rahul Tewatia and Ayush Badoni, who are playing for Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants respectively, are next on the list of uncapped to score the most runs in IPL.

Uncapped Players with the most runs in IPL

Players Runs scored Prabhsimran Singh 1102 runs Manan Vohra 1083 runs Rahul Tewatia 1063 runs Ayush Badoni 886 runs

Meanwhile, Prabhimsran Singh credited PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting for his improved show this season. The opener has so far scored 346 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2025 and is set to have his best season in seven years. "I want to keep going when I get starts. All credit goes to Ricky sir for backing all the players. The captain and coach have created a great environment and are always talking to us and supporting us if we have a bad day," he said after the match.