Prabhsimran Singh breaks Sunil Narine's all-time IPL record in Lucknow with blistering half-ton against LSG Prabhsimran Singh played a masterful knock of 69 from 34 balls in the Punjab Kings' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. Prabhsimran has shattered an all-time record of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine in IPL.

Prabhsimran Singh stole the show with a blistering half-century in Punjab Kings' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The opening batter slammed a 34-ball 69, laced with nine fours and three sixes, to help the team secure their second straight win in the tournament in the clash in Lucknow.

Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera also starred in the team's win as they slammed unbeaten 52 and 43, respectively, to take the team over the line with eight wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Prabhsimran has shattered an all-time IPL record of Sunil Narine at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, during his stroke-filled knock. Prabhsimran got to his fifty off just 23 balls, which is now the fastest IPL fifty in Lucknow, bettering Narine's 27-ball half-ton against the same team last year.

Punjab kept going strong right from the get-go. They lost opener Priyansh Arya early, but Prabhsimran and captain Shreyas kept piling runs. They put up a stand of 84 for the second wicket as they pushed LSG on the ropes. Digvesh Rathi, who took the first wicket, dismissed Prabhsimran off 69, but not without a spectacular effort on the field from Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi.

Prabhsimran was caught out at deep mid-wicket when he slogged Digvesh. Badoni lept in the air and took the catch before he parried it to Bishnoi, who was stationed near the ropes. The ball was eluding Bishnoi as he took a few steps and then dived to complete a brilliant catch.

Meanwhile, LSG's joy was short-lived as Nehal Wadhera, the impact sub of PBKS, started in the same vein. He slammed a couple of sixes and a four off Bishnoi before giving Shardul Thakur the same treatment of 16 runs as the match was almost done and dusted. Shreyas then slammed a six off Abdul Samad in the 17th over towards long-on to complete his half-ton and take Punjab home for their second win on the trot in as many games in IPL 2025.