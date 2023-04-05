Powered by Shikhar Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2023, on Wednesday, In the game played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan and bowler Nathan Ellis guided the team to their back-to-back win in the tournament, While Dhawan remained unbeaten at a score of 86 runs, Nathan Ellis took a four-wicket haul. Coming to bat first, PBKS scored 197/4 in 20 overs. In response, Sanju Samson-led RR managed to score 192/7. PBKS won the match by 5 wickets.

Interestingly, it is only the the third time in the history of the IPL that PBKS have won their first two matches. The other seasons when they won their first two games consecutively was in the year 2014 and 2017.

