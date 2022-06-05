Powered by Joe Root's 100, England beat NZ by 5 wickets at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ENGLANDCRICKET The two teams will next collide at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 10

Powered by a brilliant hundred by former England skipper Joe Root, England made short work of New Zealand on the morning of day 4 to win the Lord's Test, and go one up in the three-match series.

Root and Foakes carried on with their good work on the morning of day 4 and took their team home without breaking much sweat.

Heading into day 4 and with Root at the crease, England needed 61 runs to win. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell put on an absolute exhibition of top-class test batting as Mitchell slammed a sensational 108, and Blundell got out after making a magnificent 96.

New Zealand looked well set for a massive score, but Stuart Broad was back at his scary best as he turned the match on its head as soon as England took the new ball. Broad first sent the centurion Daryl Mitchell back, who did not look like getting out at all.

Grandhomme was the next batter, and he struck him on the pads on the first ball. Although the umpire did not give that out, he was seen flirting with risk outside the crease and Pope, who was stationed at Gully, ran him out.

Jamieson came out next, encountered a jaffa, and was bowled out, and in no time the complexion of the match was entirely changed, thanks to vintage Broad.

England eventually bundled NZ out for 285 runs.

Chasing 277, England were reeling at 69/4 at one stage. But Ben Stokes, along with Joe Root stitched together a wonderful partnership and took England to 159. Stokes scored 54 before getting out a jaffa by Jamieson. Ben Foakes and Joe Root took England to 216 by the end of day 3.

The two teams will next collide at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 10. If the first test was anything to go by, don't expect anything less than a thriller.