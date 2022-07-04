Powell blitz West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER | WICB Rovman Powell celebrates after reaching his half-century.

Rovman Powell hammered a brilliant unbeaten 28-ball 61 as West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in the second T20I at Windsor Park in Dominica.

West Indies rode on Powell's blitz and Brandon King's 43-ball 57 to post a challenging 193 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Shakib Al Hasan scored a fighting half-century as Bangladesh managed to score 158 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Powell hit two fours and six sixes in his whirlwind knock as West Indies' huge score proved too much for Bangladesh as the home side took a 1-0 series lead.

Opener King scored 57 runs in 43 deliveries and captain Nicholas Pooran hit a 30-ball 34 after West Indies chose to bat first on Sunday. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam took 2-40 in four overs.

Bangladesh recovered from 23-3 as Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for the visitors with an undefeated 68 off 52 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. It was the highest score of the match.

Pacer Romario Shepherd finished with 2-28 in four overs.

The first T20 on Saturday was a washout. Bangladesh reached 105-8 in 13 overs with the match already having been reduced to 14 overs per side. That game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane.

The third and last T20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana, followed by a three-match ODI series.

West Indies swept the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

(Inputs AP)