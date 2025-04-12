Pooran, Markram end Gujarat Titans four-match unbeaten run in IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram had a stunning day with the bat, scoring a half-century each as Lucknow ended Gujarat's four-match unbeaten run in the ongoing season.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram had a stunning outing, scoring a half-century each. Nevertheless, Lucknow found it tough to get the job done after their dismissals and the game moved to the final over, where Ayush Badoni finished it off. Meanwhile, Gujarat, who won four matches on the trot, suffered their second defeat of the IPL 2025 season.

Batting first, Gujarat had a perfect start with the openers stitching a 120-run partnership. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan registered a half-century each, scoring 60 and 56 runs respectively. Meanwhile, after their dismissals, things changed drastically for Gujarat. The visitors were forced to change their approach and that ultimately came to bite them back.

Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan struggled to get going as Gujarat posted 180 runs in the first innings. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each for Lucknow, while Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi clinched one each.

When it came to the chase, Lucknow batters stole the show. Captain Rishabh Pant, who opened for the first time in nine years in the IPL, struggled heavily but barring him, things moved swiftly for the hosts. After Pant departed for 21 runs, Markram and Pooran took over the business and made 58 and 61 runs respectively to bring LSG close to the victory.

After they departed, things got complicated for a while but Lucknow eventually got the job done. Ayush Badoni played an important knock of 28 runs off 20 balls as Lucknow won the match with three balls remaining. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram was adjudged Player of the Match for his contribution at the top of the order, especially with Pant struggling from the other end.