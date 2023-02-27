Poonam Yadav eyes successful WPL 2023 for India comeback, looks to make use of her experience

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Poonam Yadav in action

Indian spinner Poonam Yadav currently finds herself out of the Indian team and she certainly wants to wear that iconic blue jersey again. The 34-year-old India spinner feels that the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is something to look forward to, and a good performance in the upcoming tournament might just help her to make it to India's playing XI. The seasoned India leg-spinner feels that the WPL will be a great experience and will help the senior players to reclaim their place in the national team.

Yadav also added that the Women's Premier League is a great initiative taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and it will help the youngsters to learn the tricks of trades from senior international stars. The veteran spinner is also hopeful that she can earn her place back in the national team through the WPL. Poonam Yadav last played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in March of last year and she added that the tournament will elevate India's women's cricket to the next level.

The experienced players can utilize the WPL as a platform to make a comeback and the youngsters will get a chance to showcase their talent in the tournament. We can also learn from foreign players and they will learn from us as well. The WPL will take Indian cricket to great heights.

The veteran leg-spinner who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 30 Lakh also said:

The Delhi Capitals will commence their WPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne on March 5, 2023.

Delhi Capitals squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal

