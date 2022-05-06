He is finished: Twitter lays into Pollard after another failure vs Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Pollard during the match vs GT

IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Kieron Pollard had another poor outing in the game vs Gujarat Titans as he scored just four off 14 deliveries before getting out to Rashid Khan.

19(20) vs LSG, 10(14) vs RR, and 4(14) vs GT. These are his scores from the last three games, including from the one tonight. As soon as he got out, Pollard started to trend on Twitter, albiet for all the wrong reasons.

While some fans wanted the match vs GT to be his last, others tweeted that he was finished. Here are few reactions.

Along with Pollard, the fans were also talking about how Brevis should be the one to replace Pollard.

As far as the match is concerned, GT won the toss, and opted to bowl. Batting first, Rohit took MI off to a flyer as he scored a quickfire 43 off 28 deliveries.

Sharma's opening partner, Ishan Kishan, looked in good touch as the southpaw raced away to 45 off 29 deliveries. MI lost their way in the middle overs as Surya, Pollard, and Tilak couldn't contribute much. But, powered by Tim David's 44 of 21 deliveries, MI eventually finished with 177 on board.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami