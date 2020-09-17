'I'm sure you will be amazing parents': PM Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/PMOINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Virat Kohli on his birthday wish, and also congratulated him and Anushka Sharma on pregnancy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to Virat Kohli after the latter wished him on his birthday, and also congratulated the Indian captain and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on pregnancy.

Virat Kohli had announced in August that they are expecting a child in January.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!"

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Virat Kohli had earlier tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @PMOIndia 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

The Indian skipper is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 2020 edition of the tournament begins on September 19, when Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli's side Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin its campaign in IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

The IPL marks the return of a majority of Indian players to cricket action after a break of over six months, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is also the second T20 league to take place since the restart of cricket post COVID-19 after the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies.

