PM Narendra Modi meets NSA Ajit Doval after Pakistan's attack in Jammu, Jaisalmer The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after Pakistan's attack in Jammu and Jaisalmer. However, the Pakistan drones couldn't break the Indian drones.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after Pakistan’s sudden attack in Jammu and Jaisalmer on May 8. After a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam last month, the Indian military launched a scathing attack on the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK on the morning of May 7. However, Pakistan chose to retaliate without any success on the same day.

They once again launched a fresh attack on May 8, but once again, Pakistan failed to break India’s defence. The Indian military forces managed to take down two advanced Pakistani fighter jets - F16, JF17. Loud explosions were heard as well. Soon after that, Prime Minister Modi called on Ajit Doval to discuss India’s response.

Meanwhile, several areas of Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan are in blackout. The government is constantly monitoring the situation and has destroyed several drones that were sent by the Pakistan armed forces.

In the meantime, the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, has confirmed that he spoke to US Secretary Marco Rubio, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, and DPM and FM of Italy, Antonio Tajani.

“Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On the other hand, India have launched a fresh attack on Pakistan. According to reports, it has destroyed AWACS and fired missiles on various locations in Lahore and Sialkot. India has also destroyed the defence system of Faisalabad.

The Indian Army hasn’t confirmed the development but a statement is expected soon. The MEA can also conduct a press briefing tomorrow, May 9, offering information on the latest attack.