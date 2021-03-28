PM Narendra Modi heaps praises on Mithali Raj and PV Sindhu in Mann ki Baat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/PTI File photos of Mithali Raj (left) and PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi, in his recent address to the nation in Mann ki Baat, has heaped praises on Indian women players including Mithali Raj and PV Sindhu on Sunday.

With Women's Day being celebrated in March, the PM also reserved special praises on the shooters of the ISSF World Cup, where India claimed a haul of 13 gold medals so far.

“In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally,” the PM said.

Talking about Mithali, PM Modi said: "Recently Mithali Raj ji has become the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs. Many congratulations to her on this achievement. She also is the only international woman player to score seven thousand runs one-day internationals.

"Her contribution in the field of women's cricket is fabulous, Mithali Raj ji has inspired millions during her more than two-decades-long career. The story of her perseverance and success is an inspiration not just for women cricketers but for men cricketers too."