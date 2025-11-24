PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian Blind women's team for winning T20 World Cup The Indian women's team defeated Nepal in the final of the T20 Blind World Cup 2025 to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the women's team for winning the title.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup 2025. Modi hailed the Indian women's team's effort during the tournament for remaining unbeaten and winning it by beating Nepal in the final.

"Congratulations to the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series," Modi wrote in a post on X.

"This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come," he added.

India displayed a brilliant bowling performance and then backed it up with an equally impressive batting outing to clinch the title. India had restricted Nepal to just 114/5 in 20 overs and then went on to win the final with seven wickets in hand and in just 12 overs.

India displayed a strong performance both with the bat and the ball. After restricting Nepal to 114, the Women in Blue put up a strong performance with the bat. Phula Saren top-scored in the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 44.

Talking about the semifinals, India had beaten Australia, while Nepal outclassed Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday. Co-hosts Sri Lanka could win only one game - against the USA - out of the five preliminary round games.

The victory was more than just a trophy for India—it was a landmark moment for blind women’s cricket globally. The team’s journey through the tournament inspired fans and highlighted the remarkable talent within the sport. Players displayed not only cricketing skill but also extraordinary grit, unity, and a strong sense of purpose.

The triumph also marks a significant step forward for inclusivity in Indian sports. With this historic win, the Indian women’s blind cricket team has paved the way for greater recognition, support, and opportunities for visually impaired athletes.