PM Modi to meet India's T20 World Cup-winning players at 11 AM tommorrow

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet and felicitate India's T20 World Cup winning squad at 11 AM tomorrow (July 4). All the players, support staff along with BCCI officials were stuck in Barbados since the World Cup final took place on June 29 (Saturday) with Hurricane Beryl making its landfall. Finally, the team is set to depart from Barbados soon in a special Air India Flight and is expected to reach early morning in New Delhi tomorrow.

PM Modi had already spoken to team India players including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last week after the final and even pictures of the same were shared on social media. Now he will meet them in person and congratulate them for the historic and memorable victory. Notably, India's Prime Minister had also visited the Indian dressing room after the team's heartbreaking loss in the final of the ODI World Cup last year. India had lost the summit clash to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, after several delays, team India players along with BCCI officials, support staff and Indian media members are departing from Barbados today and will reach the national capital tomorrow (July 4) early morning. The team was confined to its hotel over the last few days with the airport shut down and emergency like situation in Barbados and the Caribbean as well due to Hurricane Beryl.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma and his troops are finally coming back home with the T20 World Cup trophy that they won on Saturday (June 29) beating South Africa. Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match in the final for his 76-run knock while Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the tournament award for his exceptional bowling throughout the World Cup.