PM Modi meets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his family at Patna airport, cricketer touches his feet: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 14-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his family today at Patna airport. The youngster turned heads with his performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his parents at Patna airport today. For the unversed, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bihar and amidst the packed schedule, he made sure to spare some time for Vaibhav and his family.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned heads with his exceptional batting performance opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals, also touched PM Modi's feet while having the conversation. Even the Prime Minister expressed his delight on X after meeting the young cricketer and his family. He also wished the 14-year-old all the best for his future endeavours.

"At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote in his post on X.

This special meeting was possible due to the efforts of Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari as he secured a special permission from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), BCCI, to summon Vaibhav to Patna on Thursday to meet PM Modi. "It was not just a personal milestone for Vaibhav but also a proof of the fact that there is no dearth of talent in Bihar cricket – what is needed are the right platforms, opportunities, and positive guidance," BCA president said in a statement.

Earlier, PM Modi had also hailed the teenager during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar for scoring a 35-ball century, the fastest by any Indian ever in the history of IPL. "I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance.

"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important," Modi had said.

As far as Vaibhav is concerned, he has fast become the toast of the nation. In IPL 2025, he amassed 252 runs in just seven matches at an impeccable strike rate of 206.55 and an average of 36 with 18 fours and 24 sixes to his name. The cricketer is now gearing up for the India U19 tour of England and will be keen on doing well away from home as well.