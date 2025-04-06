PM Modi meets Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning stars in Colombo | WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi was captured interacting with Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning heroes in Colombo. He took to X to share pictures and videos of the same, and the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas were present as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has captured all the headlines with his visit to Sri Lanka. On his tour, he met up with Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup heroes on Saturday, April 5. He met Sri Lanka legends like Marvan Atapattu, Chaminda Vaas, current senior men's team coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva, amongst others. All of the former stars had played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s World Cup triumph in 1996.

The pictures of the same meet went heavily viral, and PM Modi even took to X to share glimpses of the same as well. He shared the images with several former stars of Sri Lankan cricket and expressed how delighted he was to interact with the legends.

“A wonderful conversation with members of the Sri Lankan cricket team that won the 1996 World Cup. Do watch…” PM Modi tweeted.

Speaking of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup triumph, the side put in an exceptional performance against Australia in the summit clash of the tournament. Both sides faced off in the final of the marquee event at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 1996.

Sri Lanka, led by Arjuna Ranatunga, was exceptional. Bowling first, the side limited Australia to a score of 241 runs in the first innings of the clash. Aussie captain Mark Taylor was the highest run getter with 74 runs to his name. Ricky Ponting added 45 with Michael Bevan going unbeaten on 36.

As for Sri Lanka, Aravinda de Silva was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralidaran, Kumar Dharmasena, and Sanath Jayasuriya took one wicket each as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Aravinda de Silva and Ranatunga led the run chase, scoring 107* and 47* runs, respectively. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 46.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.