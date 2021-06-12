Image Source : TWITTER/SHAKI_B75 Plot to portray Shakib a villain: Bangladesh cricketer's wife

A day after Bangladesh all-rounder and captain of Dhaka Premier League side Mohammedan Sporting Club Shakib al Hasan misbehaved with an umpire during the match against Abahani Limited, the cricketer's wife said the media hype was "a plot" to "portray him as the villain".

Shakib first kicked the stumps after his appeal for an LBW verdict against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down. Following that he was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire that lasted close to a minute. Rahim was then batting on 11 with Abahani Limited on 21/3 in 4.4 overs, chasing 146.

An over later, with Abahani on 31/3, Shakib uprooted the whole set of stumps and threw them on the ground after the umpires called for the covers due to the deteriorating weather with one ball remaining in the sixth over.

Shakib's wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir, on Saturday wrote on her Facebook page: "I'm enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today's incident. At least someone has the guts to stand against all odds.

"However it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!," Umme wrote.

Shakib had apologised for his actions after the match, which his team won by 31 runs under D/L method.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds, it happens unfortunately. I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials, and organising committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future."