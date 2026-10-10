'Plays a massive role': Shreyas Iyer opens up after the West Indies hand India a hefty loss in 2nd T20I

The Indian team faced a hefty loss in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series against the West Indies. The two sides took on each other at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on October 9th, and it was the Windies who came out on top with a brilliant performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that the game began with India coming in to bat first. With Sanju Samson scoring 82 runs and Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer putting forth a good showing in the middle order, the Indian team posted a total of 249 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, Shai Hope led the charge. Scoring a century, Hope helped the Windies chase down the massive target and level the series. After the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about what went wrong for the Indian team.

“Honestly speaking, you cannot put a number to it, because when the dew factor comes in, it plays a massive role. And even 249 was chased in, like, with two overs to spare. So you cannot give a number, or probably anticipate that, okay, this is the number we would be trying to score,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer also reflected on some individual performances

Furthermore, Iyer talked about the performances of Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav. Bowling three overs, Mayank Yadav conceded 36 runs to his name and took three wickets as well, while Samson scored 82 in the firstinnings. However, their respective performances were left in vain as the Windies went on to win the game.

“Both were phenomenal in their departments, and this is what we look for every now and then from Sanju and Abhishek. The way they've been performing consistently throughout, taking that responsibility and setting the pace for us- exceptional performances by them, and also Mayank. Those three crucial wickets, it was something that stabilized the rhythm for us up ahead, but then after that, the partnership came in, and the momentum shifted towards them,” Iyer said.

Also Read:

Hope's consistency, Rutherford's savagery help West Indies record second-highest chase in T20Is