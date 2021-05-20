Exclusive | Playing under MS Dhoni remains one of my dreams, says Avesh Khan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Avesh Khan after dismissing MS Dhoni

Having taken the precious scalp of MS Dhoni in the recently-suspended IPL edition, Delhi Capitals tearaway pacer Avesh Khan wouldn't mind playing for Chennai Super Kings one day.

Dhoni, who returned to competitive cricket and donned the yellow jersey after over five months, fell to a second-ball duck against the 24-year-old Avesh. Trying to pull Avesh's delivery towards the mid-wicket boundary, Dhoni was bowled off an inside edge in CSK's opener against DC.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Avesh said that it's his dream to play under Dhoni's leadership. "I would obviously like to play for CSK in the future. Playing under a captain like MS Dhoni is one of my dreams," he said.

Three years ago in IPL 2018, Avesh had almost dismissed Dhoni but a dropped catch by Colin Munro made the pacer wait for quite some time. Avesh, who had a breakthrough season this year, also got the better of Virat Kohli and also got hold of an autograph from the RCB and India skipper.

"I had a chat with Virat after the match and asked him about things that I can add in my game. He said that I'm clear with my plans and also praised my speed. He also complimented my composure as I was very calm in that game.

"I had bowled very well to AB de Villiers in that game, conceding only one boundary. This year, I was clear with my plans. I was bowling according to the batsman who was against me. Even while facing de Villiers, I didn't feel pressure. I executed my plans and focussed on bowling yorkers to put the pressure," he further said.

After a stellar IPL stint with the Delhi outfit and taking the second spot in the Purple Cap race, Avesh earned a ticket to the UK. He emerged as one of the four standby players when the BCCI picked India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

"Main aim is to play Test cricket for India and take wickets. In the nets and practice matches in England, I'll also look to take wickets and give my 100 percent. I'll also get accustomed to the Duke ball and English conditions, and also prepare myself mentally," said Avesh.