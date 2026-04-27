'Playing for India is number one': Krunal Pandya weighs in on his journey, reminisces over his early years

New Delhi:

There has been no doubt that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been one of the strongest sides in the IPL (Indian Premier League) for the last two years now. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB claimed their maiden IPL title for the first time in 18 years.

Furthermore, the side has been brilliant in the ongoing edition of the tournament as well, sitting in second place with five wins and two losses in seven matches. With the squad filled to the brim with talent, one of the most underrated players in the squad is all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

With several IPL titles under his belt, Pandya was an important part of RCB’s title-winning campaign in 2025, and he recently came forward to reflect on his journey in the IPL as well and the experience of winning RCB their first IPL title.

“ I am glad I said it and that we were able to deliver in the final. The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well. I am grateful to be part of something like this and to contribute in a small way. Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB, that too after 18 years, and having my best season while contributing well, has to be one of my top moments,” Krunal Pandya said on JioStar’s ‘The Krunal Pandya Experience.’

Pandya opened up on his debut for RCB as well

Furthermore, Krunal Pandya talked about the day when he made his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025. It is worth noting that Krunal played the season opener of the IPL 2025 against KKR and reflected on experiencing the opening ceremony.

“I was very excited to play my first match. The opening ceremony had just happened. I remember Shah Rukh sir was on stage and the crowd was chanting. I thought, ‘Wow, if we win this match here, it will be fun.’ I bowled my first over in the Powerplay and gave away 15 runs. I was like, ‘What is happening?’ KKR were 110 in 10 overs, they were scoring quickly, and I told myself that I had to make a comeback,” he said.

Also Read: