Players observe one-minute silence in T20 Mumbai League final in solidarity for Ahmedabad plane crash victims Players of both the SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals maintained a one-minute silence to pay homage to all the victims in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Over 200 people have reportedly lost their lives in the crash, while many are admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Mumbai:

Ahead of the inaugural final of the T20 Mumbai League between Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and SoBo Mumbai Falcons, both sets of players observed a minute’s silence in solidarity for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London crashed soon after its takeoff on June 12 at around 1 and 2 PM IST. Over 200 passengers are reported to have lost their lives, while many are injured after the flight crashed in a residential area.

Meanwhile, both sets of players in the T20 Mumbai league also wore a black armband to pay homage to all the passengers who have lost their lives.

“In light of the tragic plane crash incident in Ahmedabad and in the spirit of solidarity and national sentiments, players from SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, along with MCA officials, observed a minute of silence for the victims. A condolence message was displayed on the big screen before the start of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final at Wankhede Stadium, and all players wore black armbands,” the Official statement read.

“Our prayers are with the victims of today's crash. Remembering them in silence and solidarity,” the message on the giant screen read.

Shreyas Iyer flops, SoBo Mumbai Falcons post 157 in first innings

Shreyas Iyer struggled to get going in the final, scoring only 12 runs in 17 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi also failed to make the most of the opportunity, scoring only seven runs off 12. Towards the end, Mayuresh Tandel scored an unbeaten 50 runs off 32 balls while Harsh Aghav made 45* and courtesy of their knocks, the Iyer-led side posted 157 runs on the board in the first innings.