Doha:

Harpreet Singh Bhatia produced a masterclass with the bat against India A in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Representing United Arab Emirates, the 35-year-old smacked a 120-ball century. He went on to score 130 runs off 144 balls as UAE posted 249 runs on the board in the first innings.

He anchored the UAE innings after the openers failed to impress. Bhatia then negotiated an Indian attack featuring Harshit Rana, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harsh Dubey to keep the scoreboard ticking. He brought up his hundred in the 40th over by sending Rana over the boundary for six. His innings included 11 fours and two sixes, while building meaningful partnerships with Muhammad Shahdad and Ethan D'Souza to help the UAE regain control.

The occasion carried particular significance for Bhatia, as he was once considered among India's promising young batting prospects. He was India’s Under-19 vice-captain during the 2009 tour of Australia and represented the country at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. That squad also featured KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Notably, his rise began with an impressive 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy campaign, where he amassed 709 runs in seven matches and was adjudged the Best Under-19 Cricketer of the Season. He subsequently scored 262 runs at an average of 52.40 on the Australian tour.

Bhatia’s road to UAE cricket

Bhatia made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy before switching to Chhattisgarh in 2018. He registered 629 and 627 runs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Ranji Trophy seasons, respectively. In the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 516 runs off seven innings, which included two centuries.

When it comes to IPL, he represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India, followed by an injury-replacement signing with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017. Punjab Kings later brought him back into the competition in 2023. Notably, he represented the side as an overseas cricketer. Across his IPL career, he played nine matches and scored 123 runs, with his last appearance coming in 2024.

Bhatia's international switch followed his acquisition of UAE citizenship in 2026. He made his T20I debut against Nepal in April before entering ODI cricket later that month.

Meanwhile, After scoring seven against Pakistan A and 32 against Nepal earlier in the tournament.

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