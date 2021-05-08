Play IPL in England in September, all top players would be available: Kevin PIetersen

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The IPL was postponed indefinitely last week, after just 29 matches, as Covid-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble.

The availability of players from world's top two T20 Internationals teams -- England and India -- should prompt the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in England in September, said former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

The BCCI, which was left red-faced, is mulling over a window and venues to complete the tournament which still has 31 matches left.

Pietersen said that the matches should be held immediately after the India-England series in September.

"I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK," said Pietersen in his blog on betway.com.

"There is a window in September after the England v India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there and all of the best English players would be available as well," added the South African-born English player who was commentating at the IPL.

"Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds… There is also a good chance that crowds will be allowed in the grounds and there will be great atmospheres," he further added.

"I have played internationals against India - one in particular in a World T20 against India at Lord's - when it has felt like an away game because of how well Indian cricket is supported in the UK."