Plans for annual three-nation T20 series in full swing, PCB to pitch the idea to ICC

With Ramiz Raja at the helm of Pakistan cricket, the nation seems to be thriving at managing things both on and off the field. The Pakistan team's sudden emergence on the international stage under the leadership of Babar Azam is something that is noteworthy. PCB head Ramiz Raja has been trying out every possible way to restore Pakistan's dignity as a cricketing nation on the international stage.

The PCB faced a major setback last year when New Zealand pulled out of a tour in Pakistan citing security issues just hours before the first match was about to be played. But after that, Australia visited and things went on pretty smoothly. With the brand value of Pakistan cricket slowly and steadily rising, the PCB is now looking towards a three-nation T20I series to be played annualy that establishes cordial relationships between PCB and the gigantic cricketing boards such as Cricket Australia and ECB.

Prior to this Pakistan also had an idea of getting India to play in this tournament. Due to political tensions between both the countries and India refusing to play any bilateral series against Pakistan after 26/11, it seems quite impossible that BCCI will give a nod to Ramiz's plan. The Asia Cup which is scheduled to be played prior to the T20I world cup was initially planned out to be played in Pakistan, but India never agreed till the time it was shifted to Sri Lanka.

Chairman Raja now looks to propose a new plan in ICC meetings scheduled to be held in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games. "The board is working on the plan and it is an alternate to the four-nation annual event which was proposed by Ramiz at the last ICC meeting and which didn't get the required support from other members and has been shelved", said a source close to the Pakistan CRicket Board. For the time being Ramiz is just waiting to hear ICC's take an 75-day IPL window and wants to time this proposal accortdingly.