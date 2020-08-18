Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Piyush Chawla recalls incident when MS Dhoni plotted Jonathan Trott's dismissal in 2011 WC

India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla recalled the incident when MS Dhoni guided him to dismiss England's Jonathan Trott during 2011 World Cup clash. Dhoni led Team India to ODI World Cup glory after 28-years with a winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011.

During the group match between India and England, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar scored a century to guide the hosts to 338. Chasing the target, England were off to a good start with 111/1 on the scoreboard with skipper Andrew Strauss and Trott on the create.

The dynamic duo shared a 43-run stand for the second wicket. Strauss was in majestic touch during the game and Trott was the in-form batsman for England during the mega tournament. Dhoni plotted to break the partnership with spinners at both ends with Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla.

The leg spinner revealed that Dhoni made a crucial change in the field which led to the dismissal of Trott in the crucial game.

“I was having a 45 [short fine-leg] for Trott,” Chawla told Wisden India. “He [Dhoni] told me to move that [fielder] from there and get it to square-leg. I said, ‘I don’t need that’. He said, ‘No, just do that and bowl.’ And I got a square-leg instead of 45, and two balls later, he got out because he tried to play too fine.”

“He told me he wasn’t keeping that square-leg to stop anything. It was just to show him [Trott] that gap so he tries to play it fine, and he ends up getting lbw,” said Chawla.

The match was ended in a tie despite Andrew Struss' 158-run knock.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. However, the 39-year-old will continue playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start from Septemeber 19 in UAE.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage