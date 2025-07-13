'Pink ball is a completely different game, find it tricky': Steve Smith not a fan of day-night Tests The ball seemed and swung around all day in Kingston, Jamaica, at the Sabina Park and Australia were skittled for 225 after choosing to bat first. The West Indies lost a wicket in the night session, but will be keen to get the runs with the bat, which has been their Achilles' Heel in the series.

Kingston:

Australia Test great, Steve Smith, despite scoring just 48 runs in the first innings for his side in the day-night series decider against the West Indies, was the highest scorer as the ball moved around all day at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, July 12. Australia were skittled around for 225 but did get one of the West Indies batters out. The way the ball seamed and swung around for the West Indies bowlers and in the end even for Australia too, Smith reckoned that it was a decent score for the visitors on the board given the conditions.

"The wicket really sped up after the [dinner] break," Smith told reporters after the first day's play. "Before the break, the balls were losing 16 kilometres off the wicket after they bounced and then after the break, they losing five kilometres, I think. Certainly felt like the wicket sped up a bit," Smith added.

"It was a bit more skiddy but there was still plenty in it. It certainly felt like there was seam all day. It's quite a slow outfield, so yeah, I think it's a reasonable total," Smith added while mentioning that he still isn't the greatest fan of day-night Tests personally.

'It's very challenging' - Smith on pink ball Tests

Smith mentioned that identifying the pink ball during certain times of the day can get difficult and that it behaves a lot differently than a regular red ball. Smith conceded that it may be here to stay because of its attractive nature and prospect under the lights.

"I think the pink ball in general is a completely different game. Personally, I find it quite tricky, just picking the ball up at certain times of the day and things like that and the way it behaves is completely different to a red one.

"I think people like the spectacle, but as a player, particularly as a batter, it's very challenging. The game can turn so quickly and things change really quickly, which you probably don't get so much with the red ball. But yeah, people like watching it, I suppose. So, I guess, it's here to stay," he further added.

The West Indies were still 209 runs behind going into the second day and with Australia playing all four pacers, it will be a hard and grinding day, but the batters will have to make it count. The batting hasn't been up to the mark for the West Indies in the series but they will not get a better chance than this to topple the big Aussies on their own home soil.

After bowling out Australia for 180 in the first innings in Barbados in the first Test, the West Indies didn't make use of the advantage and let it slip. But they have time and wickets in the bag to do it.