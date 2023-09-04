Piloo Reporter, first among neutral umpires in International Cricket, dies at 84

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Piloo Reporter

India's umpire Piloo Reporter, who holds the record of being among the first neutral umpires in International Cricket, passed on Sunday. Reporter was suffering from cerebral contusions and breathed his last at a hospital in Thane near his residence. He was 84.

It is learned that Reporter was not well in the last few months bedridden for a long time. The funeral happened at the Tower of Silence at Kemps Corner. He is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Reporter officiated in a total of 36 International matches, 14 in Tests and 22 ODIs. He holds the record for being among the first neutral umpires to stand in an International Cricket match. The Indian umpire stood along with compatriot VK Ramaswamy in a Test match between Pakistan and West Indies in November 1986. Then Pakistan captain Imran Khan invited Reporter and Ramaswamy to mitigate against the perception of biased umpiring.

Later in 1992, the ICC started experimenting with neutral umpiring. Reporter was the only Indian umpire in the 1992 World Cup and stood in seven matches in the tournament that was held in Australia and New Zealand. Many former cricketers condoled the death of the Indian umpire.

"Sad to hear about the passing away of Shri Piloo Reporter, the first among neutral umpires. His eccentric boundary signals were a delight to watch. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," former cricketer

VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, India's former head coach Anil Kumble also condoled the demise. "Sad to hear the news about Piloo Reporter. One of the iconic Indian umpires who was the first to stand as a neutral umpire in the 1980s. May his soul rest in peace," Kumble wrote.

