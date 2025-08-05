'Picking and choosing games won’t be entertained' - BCCI's message to all-format players BCCI will soon warn all-format players against selectively skipping matches, stressing that such a culture won't be tolerated. While bowlers' workload will still be managed, the board seeks a more objective, transparent approach moving forward.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of India’s hard-fought 2-2 Test series draw against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take a firm stance on what it views as an emerging trend among senior players: selectively opting out of international assignments.

According to sources within the board, a formal message will soon be circulated to all centrally contracted players, particularly those who feature across all formats, making it clear that going forward, the culture of “picking and choosing” games will not be tolerated.

“There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in near future,” a senior BCCI official privy to current happenings told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bowlers workload management will be considered

While emphasising the need for discipline and availability, the board clarified that it is not completely doing away with workload management, particularly for fast bowlers, but stressed the need for a more transparent and objective approach.

"It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed but it can't be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches,” the source added.

Meanwhile, this isn’t a sudden discussion that took place between the Indian team management and the selection committee. There have been talks of Jasprit Bumrah’s availability in the Asia Cup, and that might have sparked the conversation. Notably, Mohammed Siraj played all five Tests against England and his workload is very likely to be managed. However, it needs to be seen whether the pace returns to the T20I squad for the Asia Cup.