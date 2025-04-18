Phil Simmons wants Bangladesh to play Test cricket on 'proper wickets' rather than spin-friendly tracks Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, starting April 20 in Sylhet. Ahead of that, head coach Phil Simmons noted that the team wants to play on proper Test wickets rather than spin-friendly tracks.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons wants the team to play Test cricket on proper wickets rather than spin-friendly tracks. Ahead of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sylhet International Cricket Ground, Simmons noted that the surface looked hard and they want to prepare themselves in such conditions to make progress in the longest format of the game.

“Our plan is to prepare proper wickets and try to play as we want to take the Test team in the direction. We don't necessarily have to prepare a spin track. There's no talk of preparing a spin or seaming track. It looks hard and really nice,” Simmons said ahead of the Test series at Sylhet on Friday.

As things stand, veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to retire from Test cricket soon. He has played 94 matches in the format and reports suggest that the keeper-batter may call his time upon after touching the three-figure mark. His long-time friends, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe Murtaza have called their time in the format, and the time is slowly approaching for Rahim.

Speaking on the same, Simmons credited Mushfiqur for being a top professional and stated that he is working to get better and mentioned that the 37-year-old is determined to do well and reminded of his previous performance against Zimbabwe.

“I must say that he [Mushfiqur] has given so much for Bangladesh cricket. Both him and Mahmudullah, Bangladesh cricket owes a lot to them. [Mushfiqur] is as professional as they come. He thinks he can get the runs that he deserves from the point of view of how much he is working. He wants to do well. He is working on being in good nick. He has had a phenomenal run against Zimbabwe. Let's make sure he gets where he wants to, in this Test,” Simmons said.