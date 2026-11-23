The stage is set for the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa. With both sides set to clash, Bangladesh’s head coach Phil Simmons took centre stage and asked for more from his players as they gear up for the clash as both sides will hope to play good cricket.

In the second Test of the series, Bangladesh and South Africa will meet in Centurion from November 23rd, and it will be interesting to see how the two sides fare.

It is interesting to note that Bangladesh will be without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim and Hasan Mahmud, as the duo has been ruled out due to injuries, and in such a crisis, Phil Simmons asked for more from his team.

"We saw in the last two Test matches when the other senior player Mominul wasn't there, Hridoy could step up. So that's how we are trying to work it, that whoever comes in for him will step up and do what we ask them to do. That's why they're here. Hasan is gone, but we have four other fast bowlers here, so somebody has to take his workload,” Simmons was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Simmons reflected on Mominul Haque’s place in the squad

Furthermore, Simmons reflected on how Bangladesh had backed Mominul Haque in his lean patch, and whether or not he will be included in the XI for the second Test will be taken after the training session before the game.

"Sometimes we say that senior players, and players who've scored 13 Test hundreds, must know what they're doing in some way. So yes, he's struggled for a while, but again he's working hard, he's trying to get back that form. Sometimes you have to back players for a little bit longer. In this case, we have backed him. As I said, today we will sit down and decide what is to happen from tomorrow.” Simmons said.

"We're going to decide today when we see the wicket. Yes, people come here and play four pacers, but that's the makeup of their team and that was the balance that helped them. So we have to look at the balance that helps the Bangladesh team in this Test match," he added.

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