Phil Salt, Jos Buttler achieve massive feat, equal star India duo's tally in massive win over South Africa Star duo of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler put in an exceptional performance for England in the second T20I of the series against South Africa, building a solid partnership, the duo became the first English pair to complete 1000 partnership runs.

MANCHESTER:

England scripted history in the 2nd T20I of their ongoing series against South Africa; the side coming in to bat first posted a total of 304 runs in the first innings of the game, and it was all thanks to the opening partnership between Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. Putting in an excellent showing, the opening duo completed 1000 partnership runs; they became the first English pair to achieve the feat.

They equalled Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan with four century partnerships as well. It is worth noting that England opened their innings with Phil Salt scoring 141* runs in 60 deliveries, alongside Jos Buttler amassing 83 runs in 30 deliveries.

Furthermore, Harry Brook went unbeaten on a score of 41* runs in 21 deliveries as England posted a total of 304 runs in the first innings. The side then went on to limit South Africa to 158 in the second innings, winning the game by 146 runs.

Aiden Markram opened up on the horrid loss after the game

With England registering a massive victory, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram took centre stage and talked about the loss. He opined that the Proteas started getting it wrong from the toss itself and took responsibility for the loss as well.

"We started getting it wrong from the toss. That was on me. Two masterclasses up front from them. When you're put under that sort of pressure, it's hard to come back. Sometimes, it only lasts six or eight overs. Tonight, it lasted the full 20. You expect good wickets nowadays in T20s and there are world-class players all over the world,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“You need to have plans in place. [Sunday preparation?] I don't think we'll be training. It's been a busy tour. We'll put some minds together and have a casual conversation over a coffee. It's important as a team to never stop learning,” he added.

