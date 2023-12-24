Perth Scorchers appoint Aaron Hardie as stand-in skipper for remainder of BBL 13

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Hardie.

Perth Scorchers have appointed their budding allrounder Aaron Hardie as their stand-in captain for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 following a serious injury to their captain Ashton Turner. Hardie will have the wicketkeeper-batter, Josh Inglis for input as he is his deputy.

Turner had been playing the 2023-24 domestic season with a meniscus tear in his right knee and experienced pain while bowling in the clash against Hobart Hurricanes on December 20 at the Perth Stadium. It forced him to leave the field midway and the subsequent scans confirmed the need for surgery.

Turner, 30, underwent a successful surgery on Friday, December 22, and is undergoing rehab at the moment.

The 24-year-old batting allrounder expressed happiness on the announcement and looks forward to embracing the challenge. He wished Turner a speedy recovery and lauded him for his efforts for the side.

"First and foremost, we’re all wishing AT (Ashton Turner) a speedy recovery. He’s been a fantastic captain and player for a long time, and certainly somebody the squad looks up to. Personally, it’s a privilege to lead this team in his absence, and a challenge I’m keen to embrace," Hardie was quoted as saying by Scorchers.

"We have plenty of experience and leadership within the side. One of our great strengths is we’re comfortable using that experience and knowledge to make the team better as a collective. I’m sure the whole squad will remain focused and united to give us the best chance of winning another title," he added.

Scorchers' head coach and former Australia Test player, Adam Voges, believes that though the squad will miss Turner's leadership, it is an opportunity for Hardie to showcase how good he can be as a captain of the unit.

"Clearly losing AT is disappointing, but his injury presents an opportunity for Aaron to display his leadership skills during the tournament. We have long viewed Aaron as a leader of promise. He has been part of WA and Perth Scorchers leadership programs and certainly has the trust of his teammates, both on-field and off," Voges was quoted as saying by Scorchers.

"He will have plenty of support from those around him – the coaches, vice-captain Josh Inglis, and the rest of a very experienced playing squad. We have full faith the group will rally around Aaron and attack the rest of the season with the same intensity and focus that has brought us success in recent years," he added.

