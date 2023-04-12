'Permanent residents of NCA' - Ravi Shastri fumes over frequent injuries to Indian players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shastri and Deepak Chahar

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has fumed over frequent injury issues to Indian cricketers of late. The latest casualty has been Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who walked off after bowling the first over of the innings against Mumbai Indians last week.

He is set to undergo scans and is likely to have sustained hamstring injury that can rule him out of the season. Notably, he just made his comeback to competitive cricket after sustaining frequent injuries since February 2022.

Shreyas Iyer also fits in the same category with his back troubling him often and he is already missing IPL 2023. He will also miss the WTC final where India will face Australia and will be in race against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Pointing out the same, Ravi Shastri expressed his frustration over the matter stating that a few players are literally permanent residents of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He also pointed out that some of the cricketers don't even play much cricket but get injured as soon as they return to the field.

"In last three-four years, there are quite a few who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon they will get a resident permit there too. It's not a good thing at all. It's unreal. You are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can't play 4 matches on the trot. What are you going to the NCA for?" Shastri said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of CSK vs RR clash.

"If you are going to come back and in three matches you are back there. Make sure you get fit and come once and for all, because it's damn frustrating not just for the team, the players, the BCCI, the captains of the various franchises. I can understand a serious injury but every fourth game when someone touches his hamstring or someone touches his groin, you start to think what are these guys training. Some of them don't play any other cricket. It's ridiculous," Shastri added.

