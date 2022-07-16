Kevin Pietersen backs Virat Kohli with strong statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli | File Photo

Veteran player and former England captain, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to back an out-of-form Virat Kohli with a strong statement, saying "people can only dream about" what he has achieved.

The former Indian skipper is enduring a wretched run with the bat and has failed to score a century since November 2019.

"You go, big guy! People can only dream about what you've done in cricket. And they're some of the best players that have played the game," Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.

In another message for Kohli, Pietersen wrote on his Instagram: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have (so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There's way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You'll be back, Virat Kohli.

While Kohli's form is being questioned by some, many former and current players have come out in support of the batter. Pietersen joined the likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former pace ace Shoaib Akhtar who have backed Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch

Virat Kohli also responded to Babar Azam's tweet about staying strong, Virat Kohli thanked the Pakistan skipper and wished him all the best for his future.

Babar Azam, on July 15, took to Twitter after Virat failed in the second ODI vs England and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." During the pre-match press conference of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Babar explained the motive behind his tweet.

"I know you can go through such a phase. In those times, you need support. I sent that tweet to show my support. He is one of the best players. He is playing a lot of cricket, and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," said Babar Azam.

Kohli will again be in action during the third and final ODI against England on July 17.

